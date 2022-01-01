Go
Toast

Variety Bar

Variety is the neighborhood bar you never knew you needed. Located on the second floor of Bow Market, we serve cheeky cocktails, canned beer & wine and fun snacks in a no-judgment, relaxed environment. The brain-child of award-winning bartender Naomi Levy, we’re serious about delicious drinks, exceptional service, and not much else.

1 Bow Market Way Suite 23

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rick's Café$13.00
Refreshing with a little spicy kick. Vodka, Apricot, Harissa, Lemon, Parsley, Soda
Jagged Little Pill$13.00
Dark Rum, Campari, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Cream of Coconut, garnished with Nutmeg
Early Bird Old Fashioned$13.00
Part of a balanced breakfast. Rye Whiskey, Maple, Hint of Giffard Banane, Tiki Bitters, Laphroaig Rinse. Garnished with Orange Oil.
14K Royale$13.00
Like a Mimosa, but you can pretend it's healthy...Tequila, Carrot, Honey, Chartreuese, Pineapple, Lime, Bubbles
Hot Chocolate Salty Balls$13.00
Brandy, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Dark Hot Chocolate, Sea Salt
Hot Buttered Toddy$13.00
Butter Infused Scotch, Spiced Honey, Lemon, Bitters, Hot Water
Aperol Spritz$13.00
Aperol, Sparkling Wine, Bubbles with an Orange Twist
The Spice of Life (served warm)$13.00
Rum, Pistachio, Chai, Coconut Milk, Orange Blossom Water
Zero Gravity Green State Lager - DRAFT$7.00
German style Pilsner from VT - DRAFT
Remnant IPA$10.00
16oz Rotating IPA
See full menu

Location

1 Bow Market Way Suite 23

Somerville MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thunder Road

No reviews yet

Music Club and restaurant

Siam Ginger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mike & Patty's Union Square

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Sandwich Shop
*Breakfast Sandwiches*
*Lunch Sandwiches*
*Pick-Up*
*Carry-Out*
*Best Breakfast*

BARRA

No reviews yet

Mexican food and Latin American cocktails
TO GO: food, cocktails, beer & wine, bundles.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston