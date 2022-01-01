Varley
Located in the heart of Salt Lake City, and situated right next door to sister restaurant The Ivy, Varley is a craft cocktail bar and lounge for the downtown executive, urban local, and out-of-town guest seeking an innovative approach to high-end cocktail culture without all the pretense.
Led by Bryan Borreson and Vaughn Carrick of the Realine Group, Varley maintains the same modern aesthetic as The Ivy, but with a little more edge, and is the perfect setting to share in drinks and dialogue for both the most discernible of cocktail connoisseurs and those simply seeking a cold craft beer or pour on the rocks. Also, if you’re hungry, Varley conveniently shares the same kitchen as The Ivy and offers an exclusively curated menu designed to pair with the full selection of drink options available.
63 w 100 s • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
63 w 100 s
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
