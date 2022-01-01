Go
Toast

Varro

Come in and enjoy!

600 venice Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

600 venice Blvd

Venice CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Groundwork Coffee Company - Rose

No reviews yet

Legend has it that this turn-of-the-century brick building was constructed with a horse stable to accommodate L.A.'s thriving carriage trade. In the ’50s, the Wolff family purchased the property and started a catering business. In 1991, Groundwork leased the building and installed its first coffee roaster under an old oven hood. For the next ten years, we continued to roast coffee in the space.

GJELINA

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Canal Market

No reviews yet

Coffee shop and market containing curated wine, beer, spirits and specialty goods.

FAKE

No reviews yet

Chulita is an Alta California-style modern Mexican restaurant and mezcal / tequila bar in the heart of Venice, bringing botanas y mezcales of Mexico to your dining table at Rose Avenue

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston