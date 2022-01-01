Bars & Lounges
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
910 Don Nehlen Drive
Morgantown, WV 26505
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown WV 26505
Nearby restaurants
Mountain Mama's Sports Tavern
No Reviews
1137 Van Voorhis Rd STE 20 Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurant