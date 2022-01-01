Go
Consumer pic
Bars & Lounges

VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

910 Don Nehlen Drive

Morgantown, WV 26505

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$10.50
Grilled shredded or crispy chicken breast, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese, choice of buffalo sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
WINGS
JUMBO WINGS!
PICKLE CHIPS$8.50
Breaded and deep fried pickle chips served with Texas petal sauce.
TRUFFLE FRIES$4.00
With parmesan, parsley and truffle aioli.
PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE$11.00
Fresh baked soft Bavarian salted pretzels and Fat Tire Amber Ale beer cheese.
BONELESS WINGS
BONELESS WINGS!
CHEESE STEAK$12.25
USDA sirloin steak, sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, au jus and mild cheddar cheese sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
FRIES$4.50
French fries are hand cut daily!
CHICKEN SALAD$11.00
Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed chicken breast or Buffalo Style (fried) with choice of buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.
TURKEY CLUB$10.25
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, rosemary mayonnaise on grilled Italian bread with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown WV 26505

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Mountain Mama's Sports Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1137 Van Voorhis Rd STE 20 Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Brownie House
orange starNo Reviews
709 Beechurst Avenue, Suite 7A Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Saigon Pho Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 463
3109 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Black Bear Evansdale
orange starNo Reviews
3119 University Avenue, Suite B Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston