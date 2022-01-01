Go
Toast

Väsen Brewing Company

Scott's Addition brewery specializing in sours, IPAs, and farmhouse beers served in a spacious taproom and outdoor patio.

3331 W Moore St

No reviews yet

Location

3331 W Moore St

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cabo Fish Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucky AF

No reviews yet

Lucky AF is a fun, fresh take on a modern sushi restaurant. Combining traditional elements of Asian fusion dishes with elevated flavors and creativity

ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque

No reviews yet

Authentic Central Texas inspired barbeque located in the heart of Central Virginia

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston