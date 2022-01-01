Väsen Brewing Company
Scott's Addition brewery specializing in sours, IPAs, and farmhouse beers served in a spacious taproom and outdoor patio.
Location
3331 W Moore St
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
