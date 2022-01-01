Vashon restaurants you'll love
Must-try Vashon restaurants
More about Island Queen
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Island Queen
17705 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$15.59
The best fish & chips you can find, everything made in house. Breaded wild caught cod, hand cut fries served with our coleslaw and tartar sauce. Don't forget the malt vinegar when you come to drivethru.
|BYO Black Bean
|$8.19
Start with our delicious black bean burger on a toasted bun, load it up with all your favorite veggies. Scroll below to build your burger.
|French Fries
Hand Cut. Crispy and delicious. Add our housemade garlic ranch, or a shake. We don’t judge what you dip your fries in.
More about The Hardware Store
The Hardware Store
17601 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$7.00
Mixed Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Radish, Carrot, Sunflower Seeds
|SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Thai Sweet Chili Sauce, Sriracha Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Basil, Ciabatta Bun, Fries
|IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
|$17.50
Plant Based Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Peppercorn Aioli, Fries
More about O Sole Mio
PIZZA
O Sole Mio
17607B Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon
|Popular items
|Veneto
|$29.00
mushrooms, green peppers, onions, spinach, whole milk mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce
|Insalata di Parma
|$9.00
arugula, Grana Padano, evoo, lemon
|Ceasar
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, homemade dressing, Parmigiano, anchovies, lemon
More about CAFFE VINO OLIO
CAFFE VINO OLIO
17607A Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon
|Popular items
|Ham and Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
Prosciutto di Parma, scrambled farm eggs, provolone
|Lox
|$13.00
Nova lox, tomato, pickled red onion, cucmber, dill schmear, caper herb sauce
|The Classic Egg and Cheese Sandwich (add bacon $3)
|$8.00
scrambled farm eggs, american cheese