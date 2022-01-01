Vashon restaurants you'll love

Go
Vashon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Vashon

Vashon's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Vashon restaurants

Island Queen image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Island Queen

17705 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon

Avg 4.3 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish and Chips$15.59
The best fish & chips you can find, everything made in house. Breaded wild caught cod, hand cut fries served with our coleslaw and tartar sauce. Don't forget the malt vinegar when you come to drivethru.
BYO Black Bean$8.19
Start with our delicious black bean burger on a toasted bun, load it up with all your favorite veggies. Scroll below to build your burger.
French Fries
Hand Cut. Crispy and delicious. Add our housemade garlic ranch, or a shake. We don’t judge what you dip your fries in.
More about Island Queen
The Hardware Store image

 

The Hardware Store

17601 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$7.00
Mixed Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Radish, Carrot, Sunflower Seeds
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Thai Sweet Chili Sauce, Sriracha Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Basil, Ciabatta Bun, Fries
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$17.50
Plant Based Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Peppercorn Aioli, Fries
More about The Hardware Store
O Sole Mio image

PIZZA

O Sole Mio

17607B Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon

Avg 4.3 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veneto$29.00
mushrooms, green peppers, onions, spinach, whole milk mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce
Insalata di Parma$9.00
arugula, Grana Padano, evoo, lemon
Ceasar$10.00
hearts of romaine, homemade dressing, Parmigiano, anchovies, lemon
More about O Sole Mio
CAFFE VINO OLIO image

 

CAFFE VINO OLIO

17607A Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham and Cheese Sandwich$11.00
Prosciutto di Parma, scrambled farm eggs, provolone
Lox$13.00
Nova lox, tomato, pickled red onion, cucmber, dill schmear, caper herb sauce
The Classic Egg and Cheese Sandwich (add bacon $3)$8.00
scrambled farm eggs, american cheese
More about CAFFE VINO OLIO

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Vashon

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Vashon to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Tacoma

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston