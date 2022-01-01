Clams in Vashon
Vashon restaurants that serve clams
More about Island Queen
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Island Queen
17705 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon
|Clam Chowder
|$0.00
It’s chowder season. GLUTEN FREE! Filled with lots of clams , potatoes, carrots and bacon. Creamy, rich, and just a little peppery.
More about The Hardware Store
The Hardware Store
17601 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon
|CLAM CHOWDER - CUP
|$7.50
Creamy Chowder with Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Thyme, Old Bay (6 oz.)
|CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL
|$10.50
Creamy Chowder with Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Thyme, Old Bay (9 oz.)
|CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL
|$10.00
Creamy Chowder with Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Thyme, Old Bay