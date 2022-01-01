Go
Vasken's Deli

3200 Gretna Rd Ste 100 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1133 reviews)

Hummus$6.49
Mediterranean dip made with chick peas, tahini, lemon and garlic, topped with olive oil. Optional: *Vasken’s Style add $1 (adds Tomatoes, Onions & Olive Salad)
Gyro$8.99
Our Vasken's Famous Gyro is a combination of Lamb and Beef Gyro Meat with our house made Tzatziki sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Onions on our Pita Bread.
Aric's Garlic Chicken$9.29
Grilled Chicken breast served on an onion bun with our housemade garlic mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers (also Try it on Pita Bread)
Rosa’s Mediterranean Turkey$8.99
Served in pita bread with turkey, provolone, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers and olive salad
Firehouse Gyro$8.99
Combination of Lamb and Beef gyro with tahini, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and giardiniera served on toasted pita bread
Greek Salad
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, feta & olives and pepperoncini.
Panini$8.99
Garlic mayo, swiss cheese, onions and green peppers served on grilled sourdough with your choice of Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, or Chicken
Reuben$10.49
Corned Beef or Turkey, swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on toasted marble rye with Mustard or 1000 Island
Spicy Hot Ham$8.99
Garlic mayo, hot sauce, provolone cheese, onions and green peppers
Turkey & Provolone$8.29
Turkey, Mayo, mustard, lettuce and tomatoes, served on your choice of bread or pita
3200 Gretna Rd Ste 100

Branson MO

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
