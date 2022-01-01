Vat & Barrel
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
101 Reviews
$$$
212 East Second St PO Box
Seymour, IN 47274
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
212 East Second St PO Box, Seymour IN 47274
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Schwätzers
German restaurant
Brewskies Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
Poplar Street Restaurant & Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Stags mobile kitchen and catering llc
Come in and enjoy!