The Vault Music Hall & Pub

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

791 Purchase Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (3129 reviews)

Popular Items

Carrot Cake$8.99
Made with fresh carrots, raisins, pineapple, walnuts and spices. Topped with a cream cheese frosting.
Chicken Walks into a Bar$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, pickles, chipotle ranch, brioche bun.
Steak Bomb$14.99
Steak tips, peppers, onions, spicy mayo, mozzarella cheese, Milano roll, side of au jus.
Baked Mac & Cheese$14.99
Choice of buffalo or traditional fried chicken, bechamel based sauce, house crumb.
The O.G. Burger$12.99
8oz Angus, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house fries.
The Walk of Shame$8.99
7 Layers of Chocolate decadence, caramel, whip cream
The Hangover Burger$14.99
8oz Angus, duck fat aioli, bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sunny side egg.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.99
Pulled chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, scallions. Served with tortilla chips.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$11.99
Pulled chicken, red onion, pickled jalapeno, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Boneless Chicken Tenders$8.99
Boneless chicken tenders with your choice of sauce or dry rub.
Location

791 Purchase Street

New Bedford MA

SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
