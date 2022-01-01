Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vauxhall restaurants you'll love

Vauxhall restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Vauxhall

Vauxhall's top cuisines

BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Vauxhall restaurants

MELOVINO image

 

MELOVINO

2933 Vauxhall Road, Vauxhall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Variety 4pk$24.00
A variety 4pk built just for you. Choose any combination of items from our draft selection.
Variety 6pk$36.00
A variety 6pk built just for you. Choose any combination of items from our draft selection.
El Guapo 6% (agave nectar, lime & orange)$7.00
This margarita style mead is like a plethora of piñatas! Agave nectar, lime & orange come together like the Three Amigos.
More about MELOVINO
Nunzio's BBQ image

 

Nunzio's BBQ

2071 Springfield Ave., Vauxhall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Two Meat Combo
Choice of Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Chicken, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs or Skirt Steak.
1/2 Garlic Chicken (2)$9.50
Boneless Thigh Cutlet
Garlic Chicken (4)$17.50
Boneless Thigh Cutlet
More about Nunzio's BBQ
The Family Food Truck image

 

The Family Food Truck

N/A, Vauxhall

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Family Food Truck
