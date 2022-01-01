Go
Craft burgers, beers and cocktails. Menu by Chef Michael Meehan

HAMBURGERS

26 clinton Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)

Popular Items

Giant Pretzel$12.00
Cheddar Ale Mustard, Creole Mustard
Nashville Hot Nugs$12.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Nuggets, Nashville HOT oil, Coleslaw, Pickles, Ranch
Chicken Sandwich B.Y.O.$12.00
Fried Chicken, Grilled Chicken, or Vegan Chick'n. Served with your choice of Side.
Build Your Own.
Beef Burger B.Y.O.$12.00
1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side.
Build Your Own.
Nashville Chicken$16.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Served with your choice of Side.
Hot Oil, Napa Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Brioche Bun.
The Villager$16.50
1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side.
Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Tomato Jam, Brioche Bun.
Wild Life$16.50
1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side.
Smoked Gruyere, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Brioche Bun.
The OG$15.00
1/2 LB. Custom Blend. Served with your choice of Side.
American, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Vauxhall Sauce, Brioche Bun.
26 Clinton Chicken$16.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken. Served with your choice of Side.
Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun.
Mac and Cheese$12.00
Smoked Gouda, Vermont Cheddar, Parmesan.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

26 clinton Ave

Huntington NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
