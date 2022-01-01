Go
Victory Brewing Parkesburg

Welcome to Victory Brewing Company! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Award Winning Food!

3127 Lower Valley Road

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Shredded Lettuce, Cloud Walker Pickle Mayo on a Sesame Seed Bun
Grilled Salmon Salad$15.00
Barley, spinach, kale, oranges, apple, walnuts, parsley, citrus vinaigrette
Victory Pretzel$9.00
Prima Pils Cheese Sauce with Hop Devil Mustard
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
Festbeir sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island, toasted rye
Location

3127 Lower Valley Road

Parkesburg PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
