Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

A lively, experiential dining destination offering an inventive-twist on traditional Indian cuisine in a vibrant, trend-setting atmosphere. Veda emphasizes the use of handpicked spices and fresh ingredients to create exceptional flavors.

GRILL • CHICKEN

1920 Chestnut Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Murmuri Rolls$11.00
Shredded Spiced Chicken / Roasted Peppers / Kasoori Methi / Garam Masala
Naan$4.00
Vegetarian.
Paneer Makhani (GF) *$18.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice)
Cottage Cheese / Tomato / Burnt Ginger / Honey / Fenugreek Greens
( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts
Paneer Palak (GF)$18.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice)
Cottage Cheese / Spinach / Dill / Garam Masala / Ginger
Lassoni Gobi (V, GF.)$10.00
Tangy Cauliﬂower / Garlic / Cilantro / Ginger / Tomato Sauce
Garlic Naan with Herbs$5.00
Vegetarian.
Pindi Channa Masala (V, GF)$16.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice) Chickpeas / Carom Seed / Cumin / Pomegranate / Green Mango
Chicken Makhani (GF) *$22.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice)
Chicken Tikka / Burnt Ginger / Tomatoes / Honey / Fenugreek Greens
( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts
Vegetable Samosas (V)$8.00
Potato / Green Peas / Onions / Cilantro
Crispy Spinach Chaat (GF)$11.00
Crispy Baby Spinach / Shallots / Tomatoes / Spiced Yogurt / Tamarind & Date Chutney
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1920 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

