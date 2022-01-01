Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
A lively, experiential dining destination offering an inventive-twist on traditional Indian cuisine in a vibrant, trend-setting atmosphere. Veda emphasizes the use of handpicked spices and fresh ingredients to create exceptional flavors.
GRILL • CHICKEN
1920 Chestnut Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1920 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizzeria Vetri
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
Mission Taqueria
Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)
Sbraga Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!