VEDeat

Modern eatery that serves breakfast,lunch, brunch and dinner in City center Newport News with Vegan and Vegetarian options. Everything is made from scratch and made fresh to order. Here at Vedeat, we focus on the body through diet using fresh and locally available ingredients. So come join us and let our food heal your mind, body and soul.Enjoy our cozy,comfortable and friendly atmosphere with some mimosas, sangrias, bloody marys or drinks of your choice."

SANDWICHES

694 Town Center Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (408 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$10.00
lamb meatballs$15.00
Stuffed Gypsy Toast plate$13.50
Chicken Sliders$12.00
Pancake Plate$13.50
Egg Cheese Sandwich$7.00
chicken lollipop$12.00
Gypsy Toast plate$13.50
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

694 Town Center Dr

Newport News VA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

