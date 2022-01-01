Beatnic - Providence
FRESH NEW NAME.
SAME CRAZY DELICIOUS FOOD.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
223 Thayer St • $$
223 Thayer St
Providence RI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
