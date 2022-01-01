Go
Beatnic - Providence

FRESH NEW NAME.
SAME CRAZY DELICIOUS FOOD.

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

223 Thayer St • $$

Avg 4.7 (255 reviews)

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

223 Thayer St

Providence RI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Ceremony

No reviews yet

Ceremony is a modern tea house focused on bringing customers a unique tea experience. We work directly with single estate farms and producers across Asia to ensure that we source ecologically sustainable products while stimulating the livelihood of our growers. Our approach to tea includes traditional tea ceremony, tea lattes, as well as cocktail mixology and elevating our teas to the artisan status like that of fine wine & whisky. We are excited to share our personal approach to research and innovation with our customers.

Chinatown on Thayer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ganko Ittetsu Ramen- Providence

No reviews yet

We specialize in Authentic Sapporo style Japanese Ramen.

Baja's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.
