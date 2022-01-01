Beatnic - Fashion District
FRESH NEW NAME.
SAME CRAZY DELICIOUS FOOD.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1385 Broadway • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1385 Broadway
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Zaro's - Penn 2
Come in and enjoy!
Ess-a-Bagel
Come in and enjoy!
Gregorys Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.