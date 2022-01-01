VEG-N
Vegan and Vegetarian American Classics! Order and enjoy!
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave.
Lansing MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Captain's Wood Fired Pies
Come in and enjoy!
UrbanBeat
Special menus and patio grill in unique Old Town venue.
American Fifth Spirits
Come on in and enjoy!
Goodfellas Bagel Deli
Come in and enjoy!