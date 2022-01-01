Go
VEG-N

Vegan and Vegetarian American Classics! Order and enjoy!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave. • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SIMPLE NOT-DOG$4.00
Ketchup & Bun
CHICK-N NUGGETS & DIP$4.00
Your choice of any of our sauces to dip in.
VEG-N Burger$12.50
"Meaty" Burger, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato,
VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, & Housemade VEG-Sauce, on Brioche
MANGO GUAVA LEMONADE
Crinkle Cut Fries$3.50
Jala-Jalapeno Chick-N$10.50
Chick-N (soy), Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, & Housemade Jalapeño-Ranch, on Brioche
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
OG Chick-N$7.00
Toasted Bun, Vegan Mayo, Pickles, Chick-N, Cajun VEG-Sauce
CHICK-N RANCH SALAD$11.00
Mixed Greens, Chick-N Strips, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded Cheddar, & Housemade Ranch (OR Make it Spicy with our Jalapeno Ranch)
Impossible Chili-Cheesy Fries$6.50
Crinkle Cut Fries, Shredded Cheddar,
Housemade Impossible Chili, VEG-N
Cheesy Sauce, & Hunny Mustard
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave.

Lansing MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
