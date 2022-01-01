Go
Toast

Vegan Castle

Vegan kitchen offering variety of food and selection in a casual self service setting insta #vegancastlelb for more picture

2400 Santa Fe Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avocado Roll$7.00
Santa Fe Roll$14.00
Water Bottle$1.00
Crispy Shrimpless Taco$5.50
Crispy Tuna$10.00
Rainbow Roll$14.00
Crispy FishllessTaco$5.50
French Fries$5.50
Shrimpless Tempura Roll$10.00
Dragon Roll$13.00

Location

2400 Santa Fe Avenue

Long Beach CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hawk

No reviews yet

Come in to get well!

The Stache

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston