Vegan T'ease
Come on in and enjoy!
FISH SANDWICH • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHILI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1
Orland Park IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stan's Donuts
Come in and enjoy!
Phlavz - Orland Park
Come in and enjoy!
Byrds Hot Chicken Orland Park Mall
Come in and enjoy!
So...Mac Orland Park
Offering individual and family meals!