Go
Toast

Vegan T'ease

Come on in and enjoy!

FISH SANDWICH • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHILI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1 • $

Avg 4.5 (294 reviews)

Popular Items

Blueberry Cheese Cake$7.00
Sweet Potato Pie$6.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1

Orland Park IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stan's Donuts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Phlavz - Orland Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Byrds Hot Chicken Orland Park Mall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

So...Mac Orland Park

No reviews yet

Offering individual and family meals!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston