Vegan Treats

Come in and enjoy!

DONUTS • CAKES

1444 Linden St • $$

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Cannoli$4.50
Soft Serve - Twist of Bolivian Rose Salted Caramel and Chocolate$4.50
Black Bottom Cream Cheese Cupcake$2.75
Pecan Sticky Bun$5.95
Boston Cream Donut$3.00
Peanut Butter Bomb$10.95
Death by Chocolate Cake$10.95
Strawberry Crunch Cake Donut$3.00
Blueberry Cake Donut$3.00
Cinnamon Roll$4.95
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

1444 Linden St

Bethlehem PA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

