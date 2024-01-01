Go
Main picView gallery

Soul Vibez - Orland Park

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

24 Orland Square Dr

Orland Park, IL 60462

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

24 Orland Square Dr, Orland Park IL 60462

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Pita Pita - Orland Park
orange starNo Reviews
31 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Square Celt Ale House & Grill
orange star4.1 • 557
39 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Incredible Burger - Orland Square
orange starNo Reviews
288 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Tradycja Polish Fusion Cuisine 2023 -
orange starNo Reviews
14478 S La Grange Rd Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Kismet of Orland Park Featuring The Frosted Dog Frozen Custard - Orland Park,IL
orange star4.5 • 372
9931 W 151st St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orland Park

Square Celt Ale House & Grill
orange star4.1 • 557
39 Orland Square Drive Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Kismet of Orland Park Featuring The Frosted Dog Frozen Custard - Orland Park,IL
orange star4.5 • 372
9931 W 151st St Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Orland Park
orange star4.3 • 201
24 Orland Square Dr Orland Park, IL 60462
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Orland Park

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (22 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Soul Vibez - Orland Park

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston