Vegan Wit A Twist

514 S. Rampart St

Popular Items

Ground Philly$16.00
Seasoned vegan ground meat, grilled onions and bell peppers, melted mozarella cheese and spicy mayo on a warm 6in loaf
6 wings and Fries ( Buffalo)$10.99
V Spot Burger$16.00
Queso cheese, spinach, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade G4 sauce. Make sure to grab a napkin it gets sloppy!
Cauliflower Tacos$4.50
Fried Cauliflower, spinach, pico de gallo on a warm soft shell tortilla. Sweet Teriyaki or buffalo sauce
6 wings and Fries ( Spicy BBQ)$10.99
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.50
Da Pressure$16.00
Spicy BBQ sauce, grilled onions & Jalapeno peppers,queso cheese, spinach, tomatoes & pickles.
6 Wings and Fries ( Lemon Pepper)$10.99
V-Spot Tacos$5.50
Seasoned (vegan) ground meat,pico de gallo, queso cheese, drizzled with our G4 sauce
New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

Barcadia New Orleans

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine

