The Veganaire

We serve high-level vegan cuisines that DO NOT contain SOY, DAIRY, or any GMOs. Everything is made fresh, in-house.

3549 Electric Road, Suite D

Popular Items

Quinoa Burgers in Mushroom Gravy$12.00
Our house-made Quinoa Burgers smothered in Mushroom Gravy. Skin-On mashed potatoes & pan-seared asparagus are sold separately
Banana Nut muffin$2.00
Pan-Seared Asparagus$7.00
Our famous Asparagus seasoned to perfection, then seared in grapeseed oil
Location

Roanoke VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

