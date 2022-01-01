Go
Vegano Italiano

100% Vegan. Serving Italian Vegan Cuisine such as pizzas, pastas, sandwiches, desserts and more.

530 N Huron St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eggplant Parm$12.00
Eggplant Cutlets layered between mozzarella, ricotta and red sauce on a toasted Italian sub roll.
#1 Specialty Pizza$16.00
House-made Red Sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta and fresh basil.
#5 Specialty Pizza$18.00
Pesto, roasted red peppers, artichoke, kalamata olives, garlic, mushroom, ricotta and mozzarella, finished with a balsamic drizzle
***OUT OF KALAMTA OLIVES 5/3***
#3 Specialty Pizza$18.00
Utica cream sauce, peppers, onions, mushroom, garlic, mozzarella and fresh basil
#7 Specialty Pizza$18.00
House made red sauce with meatballs, mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil and oregano.
#8 Specialty Pizza$18.00
Pesto, ricotta, cherry tomatoes and roasted red peppers finished with fresh basil and balsamic.
#6 Specialty Pizza$16.00
Garlic butter sauce with broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella
#4 Specialty Pizza$16.00
House red sauce, pineapple, sweet peppers, red onion, garlic and mozzarella.
#2 Specialty Pizza$17.00
Buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken (Tofu), mozzarella, green onion, shredded lettuce and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Rosie Salad$14.00
Spinach, romaine, sweet peppers, cucumber, red onion, purple cabbage, radish, strawberries, blueberries, dried cranberries, sliced almonds and sunflower seeds. ***Out of poppy seed dressing*** Choice of Greek Balsamic or Ranch
Location

530 N Huron St

Ypsilanti MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
