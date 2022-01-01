Go
Vegan On The Fly

Vegan On The Fly is a quick service restaurant located in Midtown Manhattan. We offer customers quick and tasty Vegan Food, while staying true to the NYC street food culture. Come try out our famous On the fly burger, All Vegan Gyro, Chopped Cheez's and more!

24 W 45st

Popular Items

Empanada$3.99
Gyro Sandwich$10.99
Your choice of Vegan Meat on a pita bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and White Sauce
Platters$15.99
Your choice of Vegan Meat over Basmati Rice, Lettuce, and Tomatoes served with White Sauce on top
Salads$14.99
Your choice of Vegan Meat over Lettuce, Tomato, Grape Leaves, and White sauce on top
Beyond Mac Bowl$15.99
Beyond Chicken Tender pieces over Mac n Cheese with Buffalo or BBQ, with Ranch drizzle on top
Impossible Chopped Cheese$17.99
Impossible Ground, Vegan American Cheese, Lettuce, Sweet Peppers, Tomato, Ketchup, and Vegan Mayo on a Hero
Chicken Chopped Cheese$16.99
Vegan Chicken, Vegan American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Sweet Peppers, and Vegan Mayo on a Hero
Fries$3.99
Side of fries
Drumsticks$5.99
Vegan drumsticks with your choice of sauce served with Vegan Ranch
Loaded Fries$12.99
Your choice of Vegan Meat over Seasoned French Fries, Parsley, Tomatoes, and White Sauce
Location

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 7:00 pm
