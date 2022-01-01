Vegas lounge and bar
Open today 8:00 AM - 1:30 AM
No reviews yet
723 Broad Ripple Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
Location
723 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis IN 46220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
4.6 • 1,903
6525 N College Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurant