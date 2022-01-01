Go
Vegas Poke Company

Fast, fresh and friendly Hawaiian poke. Dine in, take out and outdoor dining.

9091 W Sahara

Popular Items

Regular Poke Bowl (3 scoops protein)$11.99
Build your own poke bowl.
Grilled Chicken Bao Buns (2)$7.99
Grilled chicken, cilantro, red onion, furikake, and teriyaki sauce.
Big Kahuna Bowl (7 Scoops protein)$17.99
Build your own poke bowl.
Asian Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, red cabbage, romaine lettuce, green onions, cilantro, shredded carrots, sliced almonds, wonton strips, mandarin orange slices, and Asian sesame dressing served on the side.
Location

9091 W Sahara

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
