Go
Toast
  • /
  • Las Vegas
  • /
  • Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

Come in and enjoy! Cooking plant-based in Sin City's HOTTEST kitchen!

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LIMITED TIME SPECIAL - Greek Gyro Sandwich$13.50
Limited Time Only - Greek Gyro Sandwich on Pita bread. Marinated UNLIMEAT in Greek spices and layered with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber and topped with a handmade feta taziki sauce and fresh dill.
French Dip$11.50
French Dip on a toasted roll with mayo served with a side of hot au jus.
"Lobster" Salad Roll$11.50
Seafood in disguise! Hearts of palm are used to create this scrumptious recreated lobster roll with chives, red onion and dill served on a sub roll layered with lettuce.
Cheesesteak Sub$11.50
Savory and delicious Cheesesteak sandwich made with seitan, green bell peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with Miyoko's liquid mozzarella and cheese shreds and served on a sub roll.
Egg, Spam & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
DELICIOUS OmniFoods grilled SPAM layered on a sesame seed roll with melted cheese and a Be Leaf brand fried egg. One of the BEST breakfast sandwiches around!
Large Extra Cheesy Mac & Cheese$12.00
A unique cheesy blend making this a warm and delicious Macaroni & Cheese.
See full menu

Location

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130

Las Vegas NV

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tacotarian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Great Greek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

18bin

No reviews yet

A Downtown Bar and Restaurant.
Live Music, Good Drinks and Great Food.

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Creative and artistic design on modern Japanese cuisine. Craft cocktails, premium Japanese whisky and sake, accompany fresh seasonal sushi. We present our beverage and menu options with an uncompromising passion.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston