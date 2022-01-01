Veggie Grill
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
965 Palomar Airport Rd • $$
Avg 4.6 (6630 reviews)
Popular Items
|The VG Classic
|$12.80
Beyond Burger, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun | Sub black bean mushroom burger - no charge
|Far East Bowl
|$15.95
Choice of grilled tempeh or crispy sesame chickin' with wild rice, roasted broccoli, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, and Thai coconut curry sauce
|Santa Fe Chickin'
|$13.15
Crispy chickin’, mashed avocado, southwest mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickled onion on a toasted wheat bun | Make it a wrap - no charge
|Wings
|$10.25
Serves 2 | Choice of buffalo-style, bbq, or plain & served with creamy ranch
|Two Buffalo Mini Wraps
|$10.25
Serves 2 | Buffalo chickin’, lettuce and ranch dressing wrapped in flour tortillas
|Crispy Buffalo Chickin' Sandwich
|$13.15
Crispy chickin’ topped with creamy ranch, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a brioche bun | Make it a wrap - no charge
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$11.10
Serves 2 | Fresh cauliflower florets in panko breading with your choice of buffalo-style or orange dipping sauce
|Classic Romaine Caesar
|$11.10
Romaine hearts tossed in our signature Caesar dressing with parmesan, flatbread croutons and grilled lemon | Add crispy chickin (+$3.95)
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout
Location
965 Palomar Airport Rd
Carlsbad CA
