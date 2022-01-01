Go
Toast

Veggie Grill

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

965 Palomar Airport Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (6630 reviews)

Popular Items

The VG Classic$12.80
Beyond Burger, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun | Sub black bean mushroom burger - no charge
Far East Bowl$15.95
Choice of grilled tempeh or crispy sesame chickin' with wild rice, roasted broccoli, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, and Thai coconut curry sauce
Santa Fe Chickin'$13.15
Crispy chickin’, mashed avocado, southwest mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickled onion on a toasted wheat bun | Make it a wrap - no charge
Wings$10.25
Serves 2 | Choice of buffalo-style, bbq, or plain &amp; served with creamy ranch
Two Buffalo Mini Wraps $10.25
Serves 2 | Buffalo chickin’, lettuce and ranch dressing wrapped in flour tortillas
Crispy Buffalo Chickin' Sandwich$13.15
Crispy chickin’ topped with creamy ranch, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a brioche bun | Make it a wrap - no charge
Crispy Cauliflower$11.10
Serves 2 | Fresh cauliflower florets in panko breading with your choice of buffalo-style or orange dipping sauce
Classic Romaine Caesar $11.10
Romaine hearts tossed in our signature Caesar dressing with parmesan, flatbread croutons and grilled lemon | Add crispy chickin (+$3.95)
Wings$10.25
Serves 2 | Choice of buffalo-style, bbq, or plain &amp; served with creamy ranch
Crispy Cauliflower$11.10
Serves 2 | Fresh cauliflower florets in panko breading with your choice of buffalo-style or orange dipping sauce

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

965 Palomar Airport Rd

Carlsbad CA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burger Lounge

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0079

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Everything Is Ramen

No reviews yet

Secret Sauce Wok & Grill

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston