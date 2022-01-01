Go
Toast

Veg'n Out

Fresh, feel good food.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104 • $$

Avg 4.6 (52 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Salad Bowl$11.50
Pick your greens, make it a grain bowl, choose your toppings and housemade dressing.
Strawberry Superfood$8.00
strawberry, pitaya, banana, goji berries, dates & coconut water
Buffalo Chickpea$13.50
Buffalo chickpeas, wild rice, pickled celery & red onions, shredded carrots, raisins, crunchy onions (contains gluten), plant-based cheddar cheese shreds, creamy cashew dressing with side of buffalo sauce
Plant Protein Performance
Only whole-food plant-based protein here. No protein powder additives. Made with acai, banana, almond milk, chia seeds, hemp hearts, vanilla bean and ceylon cinnamon to deliver more than 26 grams of protein to rebuild muscle and glycogen storage and stimulate new muscle growth. This smoothie is packed with amino acids, vitamins, minerals and electrolytes and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Green Vanilla Bean$8.00
banana, spinach, peanut or almond butter, spirulina, vanilla, ceylon cinnamon
Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl$11.00
Pick your base, 4 toppings and a finishing drizzle
Brussel Bowl - New$13.50
maple dijon brussel sprouts, walnut chorizo, chickpea croutons, quinoa, black beans, crumbled tortilla, plant-based parmesan and lime jalapeno dressing
Border Bowl$13.00
Walnut chorizo, wild rice, black beans, minted tomato, spicy sunflower seeds, tortilla crunch, cheddar cheese, & lime jalapeno vinaigrette
The Cobb$13.50
Coconut bacon, cajun sweet potatoes, avocado, pickled red onions, minted tomatoes, spicy sunflower seeds, and plant-based cheddar cheese with creamy cashew dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104

Orlando FL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

No reviews yet

Located in the happening Lake Nona Town Center, next to the fabulous "Icon" this location features a great patio area. The inside of the restaurant is decorated with Antique Turkish Carpets and handmade Turkish Lights throughout.

Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the Best Indian and Indo Chinese food in Town!

CFS Coffee

No reviews yet

CFS Coffee Lake Nona
100% Colombian Coffee
Come in and enjoy!

Maki Hibachi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston