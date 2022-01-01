Vegunti
Unique, Fresh and Delicious
4012 Route 9 South
Popular Items
Location
4012 Route 9 South
Morganville NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The House of Poké
Come in and enjoy fresh Poké and our fun always changing seasonal menu!
Mike's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Koy Grill - Morganville
Bringing people together and creating lifelong memories over exceptional food is the premise on which all Koy's dishes are based. Naturally, this inspiration has guided us into the exciting world of culinary - and you're invited!
Mosaic Cafe
Come in and enjoy!