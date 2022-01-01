Go
Velchoff's Corner

~ A Grand Ole' Time! ~
Velchoff's Corner is located on the beautiful, historic St. John's Riverfront in Downtown Palatka, Florida.
We are a southern scratch kitchen featuring a variety of dishes with a cajun flare. So, what's the hold up? We'll see ya soon!

105 N 2nd Street, Suite D

Popular Items

ROOT BEER$1.95
STRAWBERRY SALAD$13.00
SMOKED FISH DIP$13.00
FRESH SMOKED AND DRESSED FISH SERVED WITH CRUDITE (CARROTS, CELERY, ONION) AND BUTTERED TOAST POINTS
CAJUN CHEESE FRIES$9.00
SWEET TEA$1.95
SHRIMP ROLL$15.00
LOCAL SHRIMP SALAD, BIBB LETTUCE, PICKLED PEPPERS
BLACKENED FISH SANDWICH$15.00
5 OUNCE LOCAL CATCH, COMEBACK SAUCE, SEASONAL SLAW, AVOCADO
PIMENTO SPREAD$7.00
CREAMY HOUSEMADE PIMENTO SERVED WITH CRUDITE (CARROTS, CELERY, ONION) AND BUTTERED TOAST POINTS
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
FRIED TO ORDER, DUKES MAYONAISSE, BIBB LETTUCE, RED TOMATO
CHICKEN SALAD SLIDERS$10.00
Location

105 N 2nd Street, Suite D

Palatka FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

