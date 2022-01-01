Velchoff's Corner
~ A Grand Ole' Time! ~
Velchoff's Corner is located on the beautiful, historic St. John's Riverfront in Downtown Palatka, Florida.
We are a southern scratch kitchen featuring a variety of dishes with a cajun flare. So, what's the hold up? We'll see ya soon!
105 N 2nd Street, Suite D
Popular Items
Location
105 N 2nd Street, Suite D
Palatka FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Come in and enjoy!
Captain's Cove
Come in and enjoy!
FarmHouse Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Lit'l Caesar's
Home of Those People