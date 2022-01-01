Veldys Artisan Cheese & Wine
Veldy’s is a modern Cheese Shoppe along Route 66 in Tulsa. Come by to enjoy handcrafted charcuterie boards and gourmet grilled cheese featuring Veldhuizen’s raw-milk artisan cheese paired with wines and locally crafted beers.
2439 E 11th St
Location
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
