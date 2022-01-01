Veloce Wood-Fired Pizze
Veloce Wood-Fired Pizze focuses on strictly take out & delivery for the busy world. Each pizza is hand stretched and made to order in our imported Italian wood burning oven, specifically designed to bake pizze in 90 SECONDS! We believe in only using the finest fresh ingredients giving you an authentic taste of modern Italian Pizze without sacrificing tradition.
1450 Park Ave W Ste E
Location
1450 Park Ave W Ste E
Highland Park IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza Company - Highwood
Come in and enjoy!
El Buren Caribbean Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Teddy O'Brian's
Laid back, friendly atmosphere. Great patio for soaking up Chicago summers and the top spot for local live music on the North Shore year round!
Miramar Bistro
Come in and enjoy!