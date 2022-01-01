Crying Onion
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
3684 W Orange Grove Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3684 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:29 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:29 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:29 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:29 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jimmy's Pita & Poke
Come in and enjoy!
Lucky Wishbone #10
Proudly Serving Tucson since 1953!
Sushi Garden
Serving Curbisde Takeout and Delivery.
New Lunch Menu.
The Parish
Scratch Southern style cuisine and cocktails influenced by several states including Louisiana, Texas and Arizona.