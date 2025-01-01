  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Velvet Taco TX - Austin - 6th/Congress
Restaurant banner image

Velvet Taco TX - Austin - 6th/Congress

522 Congress Ave #100

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Location

522 Congress Ave #100, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

Comedor Austin
View restaurantnext
Eureka! Austin
View restaurantnext
The Well - Studio 3 S3
View restaurantnext
The Dead Rabbit - Austin 204 E 6th St
View restaurantnext
Jupiter Supper Club
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Frost Tower
View restaurantnext
Happy Chicks LLC 6th Street
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston