Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
2309 N Lincoln Avenue • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2309 N Lincoln Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
