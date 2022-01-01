Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
3012 N. Henderson Ave. • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3012 N. Henderson Ave.
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Clifton Club
Bar. Lounge. Garden.
Village Baking Company
Come in and enjoy!
Beverley's Bistro & Bar
Beverley's is a lively, everyday neighborhood bistro serving American fare. It's a place where the community congregates for great food and cocktails.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0217
Nothing Bundt Cakes