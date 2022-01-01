Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
3411 McKinney Ave. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3411 McKinney Ave.
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SkinnyFATS @ Uptown
SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.
Baboush
Come in and enjoy!
Dock Local Uptown
Dock Local offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s focus is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.
Hook Line & Sinker
Come in and enjoy!