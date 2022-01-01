Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
2700 W 7th St.
Location
2700 W 7th St.
Ft Worth TX
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Summer Moon
Come in and enjoy!
Zalat Pizza
We are Pizza Zealots!
Bankhead Brewing Co. #2 - Fort Worth
Come in and enjoy!
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Please order catering items 48 hours in advance to ensure we have sufficient time to prepare your order. Thank you!