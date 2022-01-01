Go
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

4622 Greenville Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (5482 reviews)

Popular Items

Blanco Queso$4.95
Velvet Taco heat sauce, salsa verde, charred tomato salsa, cilantro
#1 Buffalo Chicken$4.50
crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, carrots, micro celery, flour tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4622 Greenville Ave

Dallas TX

Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

