Go
Toast

Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2001 N. Shepherd Dr. • $$

Avg 4.8 (538 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2001 N. Shepherd Dr.

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burger Joint

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Burger Joint Restaurant! We’ve got everything you’re looking for, from the Classic, to fusion flavors like the Kimchi, to the Veggie, for our vegetarian friends. Check out our menu for our variety of hand-crafted burgers and see why people come to us for the Best Burger in Houston.
Want The Burger Joint food truck for your next event? We’ll be there! No matter what the occasion, our mouth-watering burgers can help make any event an extra special one. More info on our Catering page.
Come have a taste of what many reviews are calling “Houston’s Best Burger”.
.

The Waffle Bus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Common Bond Bistro

No reviews yet

Whether it is for a quick bite, full meal or celebration cake we deliver world class quality and flavor in every dish and pastry.

Squable

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston