Go
Toast

Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2401 GLENNA GOODACRE BLVD • $$

Avg 4.6 (591 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2401 GLENNA GOODACRE BLVD

Lubbock TX

Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

River Smith's Chicken & Catfish

No reviews yet

Cookin' up southern style comfort food since 1976!

Crickets Grill & Draft House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flippers Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy! Lubbock's only Pinball, brat and beer oasis.

Dirk's Signature Chicken & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston