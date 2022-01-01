Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
907 Westheimer Rd
Location
907 Westheimer Rd
Houston TX
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Idle Hands - Houston
Come in and enjoy!
Underbelly Holidays
Underbelly Hospitality Holidays!
Vinoteca Poscol
enjoy the taste of italy
Seafood Connection Houston
Come in and enjoy!