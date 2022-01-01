Go
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

5013 W Park Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1292 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5013 W Park Blvd

Plano TX

Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
