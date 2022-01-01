Go
Toast

Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 • $$

Avg 4.7 (2915 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Dooryard SA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tommy's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Paris

No reviews yet

Welcome to our wonderful world of crepes!

Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge

No reviews yet

Thank you for being part of our Family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston