Velvet Taco

Crust Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

from scratch dough

made fresh everyday

Crust Pizza is the locally-owned place for delicious, made-from-scratch pizzas served in an upscale, comfortable, family-friendly environment.

With a commitment to crafting excellent pizza, Crust Pizza Co. brings a culinary experience like none other. Focusing on its namesake, Crust Pizza Co. makes its crust from scratch daily. Our signature crust is crafted from the perfect blend of premium unbleached and un-bromated flour milled from the highest quality of wheat, extra virgin olive oil cold pressed from organically grown olives, purified water, perfectly formulated active dry yeast, salt and a pinch of sugar. All of our pizzas are made local, made fresh, and made just for you.

