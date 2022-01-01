Go
Venable Bistro

Venable offers creative comfort food pulling inspiration from around the world.

200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18

No reviews yet

Popular Items

*Fish Tacos$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi wrapped in flour tortillas with Napa cabbage slaw and pico de gallo, served with Baja sauce and herb-salted French fries
*Herb-Salted French Fries$4.00
Vegan.
*Venable Fried Chicken$18.00
Panko-crusted, free range, all-natural chicken served with an arugula salad tossed with olive oil, lemon, and shaved Parmesan
*Venable Burger$15.00
Short rib and chuck burger patty with Cheddar cheese and Hatch green chilies, served with lettuce, tomato and onion on the side. Served with fries.
*Banh Mi$14.00
Pickled daikon, carrots and cucumbers with crispy tofu in a lemongrass vinaigrette with cilantro, jalapenos and miso mayo. Served with fries.
*Chevre Salad$13.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Local beets with hazelnuts, Goat cheese, mixed greens and sherry hazelnut dressing
*Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, Blue cheese, bacon, Latta's egg and choice of our pulled or grilled chicken with basil green goddess dressing
*Chicken Tenders$8.00
Breaded natural chicken tenderloins served with raw veggies and house-made green goddess dipping sauce.
*Honey Chipotle Salmon$27.00
Glazed salmon on wilted spinach and herb-whipped potatoes with crispy shallots
*Soy Garlic & Ginger Green Beans$6.00
Vegetarian.
Location

200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18

Carrboro NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

