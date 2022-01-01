Go
Venetian Italian Eatery

In May 2021, this 40year-old-neighborhood gem on a hill underwent a full renovation. Venetian Palace is now sporting new digs with a crisp modern decor and an expanded wine list. The impetus for the revamp was new ownership. Yes, the rumors are true... Valentino’s Restaurant Group which began in NE Baltimore city has now come to Harford County!
The food is better than ever, with highlights being the seafood pastas, the jumbo lump crab cakes, the grilled lamb chops, artisan handhelds and the breakfast choices served-all day.  Whether you are dining in or picking up carry-out do not forget the dessert!
Come as you are, the staff are knowledgeable and ready to serve.  We also offer our entire menu for carryout.  For your convenience, The Venetian Italian Eatery has teamed with Doordash, GrubHub & Uber Eats.  
Buon appetito!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

1901 Tree Top Drive • $$

Popular Items

Soft Drinks
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Breakfast Meat$4.99
16” Tomato & Cheese$13.99
Bacon Cheddar Burger$13.49
Crispy bacon strips, cheddar & choice of fixings.
Chicken Alfredo$17.99
Sautéed chicken, alfredo, fettuccine.
Buffalo Wings (8)$12.99
Includes celery & dip.
French Fries$3.99
Cheese Steak$9.99
Chicken or Beef.
Veneto Cheeseburger$11.99
Choice of cheese & fixings.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1901 Tree Top Drive

Edgewood MD

Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

